Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 866.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $177,023,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $114,554,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13,650.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,352,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,016,000 after buying an additional 3,328,325 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after buying an additional 296,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

