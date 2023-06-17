Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,077,000 after purchasing an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,864,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.