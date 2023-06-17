Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,225 iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVYE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 525,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000.

Shares of DVYE opened at $24.91 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

