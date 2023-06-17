Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

PNC stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

