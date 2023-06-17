Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

