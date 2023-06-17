Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

