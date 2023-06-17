Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $217.12 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

