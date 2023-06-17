Luken Investment Analytics LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.56 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.