Luken Investment Analytics LLC Sells 118,909 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,909 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 5.9% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.