Luken Investment Analytics LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.13 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

