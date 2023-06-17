Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Short Interest Down 23.1% in May

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $90.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $11.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.80 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

