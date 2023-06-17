Lynch & Associates IN Raises Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

Featured Stories

