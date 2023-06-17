Lynch & Associates IN Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

