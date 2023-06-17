Lynch & Associates IN Sells 1,072 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,112 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

