Lynch & Associates IN Sells 205 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $204.67 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

