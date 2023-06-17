Lynch & Associates IN Sells 6,250 Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN owned approximately 0.12% of Northeast Community Bancorp worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.2 %

NECB opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.29. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Northeast Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northeast Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services.

