LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,692 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

