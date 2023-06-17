Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Raised by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,717 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.73. 3,817,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

