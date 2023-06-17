Maker Price Reaches $670.55 on Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Maker token can now be purchased for $670.55 or 0.02530660 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $655.55 million and $22.33 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

