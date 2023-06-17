Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $492,378.93 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be purchased for $12.33 or 0.00046566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

