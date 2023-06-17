Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Up 29.9% in May

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,659,600 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 1,277,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

MGDPF remained flat at $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. 559,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,275. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDPF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

