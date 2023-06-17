Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 453 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $202.97. 5,005,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,265. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56. The company has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

