Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.87 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,639. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

