Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,463 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SDY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.19. 377,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

