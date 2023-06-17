Martin Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.69. 752,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.15. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

