Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.75 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,945. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.71. 1,347,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

