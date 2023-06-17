Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,905 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.