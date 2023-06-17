Mass General Brigham Inc Buys Shares of 52,089 UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. UiPath comprises about 0.7% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,129 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $225,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,521,462 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $208,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,484 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,406,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UiPath by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 420,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $220,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 420,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,649,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 14,385,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,012,488. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

