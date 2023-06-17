Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Mastermind Trading Down 10.8 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc engages in the provision of marketing services. Its programs include creating and managing digital content, designing websites, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising and communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

