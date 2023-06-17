McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,233 VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 196,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.55 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

