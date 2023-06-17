McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for 1.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. owned about 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFEB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 339.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

PFEB stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

