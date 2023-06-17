McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $11,123,837 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

MCK opened at $406.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.09. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $407.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

