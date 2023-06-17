Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

Medartis Price Performance

Shares of MDRSF opened at C$77.96 on Friday. Medartis has a 52-week low of C$73.86 and a 52-week high of C$77.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.15.

About Medartis

Medartis Holding AG, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and sells implant solutions worldwide. Its medical devices are used for the treatment of surgical fixation of bone fractures for upper and lower extremities, as well as for the cranio-maxillofacial surgery. The company offers osteosynthesis instruments for the areas of the hand, wrist, elbow, shoulder, and foot and ankle, as well as for the areas of the mandible, midface, orthognathic, and cranium under the APTUS and MODUS names.

