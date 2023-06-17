Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Medartis Holding AG (OTCMKTS:MDRSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.
Medartis Price Performance
Shares of MDRSF opened at C$77.96 on Friday. Medartis has a 52-week low of C$73.86 and a 52-week high of C$77.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$66.15.
