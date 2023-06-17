Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,108,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,058. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

