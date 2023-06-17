Megan Chung Sells 1,183 Shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $10,694.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 104,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ouster alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Megan Chung sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $14,166.98.

Ouster Stock Performance

OUST stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 570.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.07%. The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ouster, Inc. will post -9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ouster from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ouster by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.