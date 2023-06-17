Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading Up 1.1%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 2,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

