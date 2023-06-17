Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Head to Head Analysis

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $10.21 million 63.64 -$91.35 million ($0.59) -6.76 Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 2.99 -$111.64 million ($1.17) -0.56

Mesoblast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mesoblast and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Precision BioSciences 0 2 1 0 2.33

Mesoblast presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.63%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 998.48%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -1,043.64% -16.27% -12.22% Precision BioSciences -355.12% -148.72% -42.34%

Summary

Mesoblast beats Precision BioSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

