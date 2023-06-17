Metahero Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $24.25 million and $223,111.85 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

