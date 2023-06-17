Metahero Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $277,409.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

