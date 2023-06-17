Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Up 21.0% in May

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 786,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.31. 171,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,243. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,211,000 after acquiring an additional 736,844 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $23,513,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.