Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Methode Electronics from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

