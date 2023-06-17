Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Methode Electronics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.
NYSE:MEI opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.12. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
