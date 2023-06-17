Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.60) and last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.57). 1,276,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 610,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.50).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a market cap of £211.46 million, a P/E ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.89.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

