Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.3 %

APH stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

