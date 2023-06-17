Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $811,452,000 after buying an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after buying an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $419,237,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

