Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $235.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.91.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock worth $48,570,392. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

