Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 278 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at $52,303,908.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at $58,634,238.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,401 shares of company stock worth $15,585,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $482.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $412.02 and its 200-day moving average is $398.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.89.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.