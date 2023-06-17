Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 4.5 %

MXC stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

