MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 31st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

MFA Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a payout ratio of 67.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MFA opened at $11.52 on Friday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MFA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

