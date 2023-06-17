Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 3.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

MU opened at $67.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

