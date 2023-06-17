MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Stock Price Down 2.6%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.09. 414,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 225,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.37% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

